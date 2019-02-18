‘I was just praying to get out alive’: bartender

Anthony Rudolph Bartender at Carlos Bar in Princes Town spoke to Newsday yesterday after the bar was destroyed by fire PHOTO BY: ANSEL JEBODH

BARTENDER Anthony Rudolph had just sold a customer a pack of cigarettes when he heard an explosion from the roof. He looked up and saw the ceiling on fire.

“I dropped everything and began to run. The customer was also running in front of me," Rudolph told Newsday during an interview this morning. "We both were screaming. I just wanted to get out of the bar.

"I felt like I was running for miles. I was praying just to get out of the bar alive. The fire was spreading so quickly.”

The fire started at 3am at the roof of Carlos Bar on High Street, Princes Town.

The bar which was open 24 hours a day, and had been there for over 20 years, was completely destroyed.

Rudolph said he was still shaken up.

“I worked at this bar for years, and to now see it no more it is really hard. While I am thankful that I came out alive, now I am out of a job. It is going to be really hard.”

He said people loved the idea that the bar was always open. "It was the bar that never closed."

Another building, Harry’s Plaza, was partially burnt. Both buildings were cordoned off by police.

Up to midday the cause of the fire had not been determined and firemen are still there gathering evidence.