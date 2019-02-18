Hope’s double-century stuns Tableland

FLASHBACK: Kyle Hope in Windies colours batting against India in 2017. PHOTO BY CWI MEDIA

ONE day after scoring an unbeaten century for FC Clarke Road United, Barbadian and Red Force batsman Kyle Hope scored a massive unbeaten double-century (237 runs), leading FC Clarke Road United to a 251-run win over Tableland Sports Academy in the TT Cricket Board 50-over competition yesterday.

Action continued with 12 matches in the four groups with Hope and FC Clarke Road stealing the spotlight with the overall performance of the young campaign. Clarke Road batted first and closed with an astonishing 431/6 after 45 overs.

Hope was ruthless, smashing 15 sixes and 16 fours having faced 145 balls and closing on a strike rate of 163.45. He scored 138 runs the day prior for Clarke Road in their six-wicket victory over Barrackpore United.

Nicholas Sookdeosingh, who opened with Hope yesterday, was caught after scoring a breezy 87 runs, including 13 fours, while Sean Siloch added to Tableland's misery with 50 runs.

Tableland, in pursuit of an almost impossible score, were bundled out for 180 in 33.5 overs.

In other results, two players scored a century for Preysal, Mbeki Joseph (103) and Narsingh Deonarine (126 not out), with Saiba Batoosingh aiding the score-line with 71 runs, in their win by 231 runs over Yorkshire Sports Club.

And 2017 champions QPCC One. led by another classy all-round effort from Yannic Cariah, got past Merry Boys by five wickets.

Cariah took three for 36 and went on to lead his team's response with 41 runs.

Summaried scores:

Group One

Merry Boys 159 all out (Mario Belcon 48; Yannic Cariah 3/36, Javon Searles 2/10) vs QPCC First XI 160/5 (Yannic Cariah 41, Isaiah Rajah 34; Atiba Alert 2/27) - QPCC First XI won by five wickets.

Munroe Road CC 97 all out (25.4 overs) (Vishal Seedan 45; Darren Deonarine 5/24) vs QPCC Second XI 101/1 (14.4 overs) (Nicholas Alexis 60, Jordan Warner 37) - QPCC Second XI won by nine wickets.

Group Two

TT Prison Services 171/4 (43 overs) (Trevon James 102; Jonathon Bootan 3/23) vs El Socorro Youth Movement (EYM) 170 all out (32.5 overs) (Richard Ali 43, Jonathon Bootan 38; Pravesh Sinanan 4/28, Andre Mohammed 3/39) - TT Prison Services won by 6 wickets.

Cane Farm 86 all out (31.4 overs) (Lendl Simmons 24; Ricky Jaipaul 3/10, Marlon Richards 2/17, Alex Antoine 2/27) vs Central Sports 175 all out (37.2 overs) (Kamil Pooran 75; Tevon Jadoo 5/25) - Central Sports won by 89 runs.

Group Three

Endeavour 133 all out (31.3 overs) (Chris Prattia 35 not out, Mervyn Wells 29; Darone Davis 3/17, Imran Khan 4/22) vs Alescon Comets 135/5 (30.1 overs) (Imran Khan 46 not out, Jyd Goolie 51; Mervyn Wells 2/22) - Alescon Comets won by five wickets.

Group Four

Preysal 383/6 (47.3 overs) (Mbeki Joseph 103, Narsingh Deonarine 126, Saiba Batoosingh 71; Christian Dean 58/3) vs Yorkshire 152 all out (31.1 overs) (Quane Ragoonanan 32; Rakesh Maharaj 3/26) - Preysal won by 231 runs.

Nazarite Sports Club 149 all out (40 overs) (Kureem Noel 30; Ramesh Briglal 25/3, Nirvan Boney 18/2) vs Barrackpore United 150/9 (40.3 overs) (Rickson Maniram 51; Mark Baptiste 21/4) - Barrackpore United won by one wicket.

FC Clarke Road United 431/6 (45 overs) (Kyle Hope 237, Nicholas Sookdeosingh 87, Sean Siloch 50) vs Tableland Sports Academy 180 all out (33.5 overs) (Jevon George 44; O Smith 39/3, Nicholas Ali 2/19) - FC Clarke Road United won by 251 runs.

Powergen - Bye