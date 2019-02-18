Gypsy: QPS booths 90% ready

WHAT IS THIS?: A vendor points to a space where a sink is supposed to be inside a booth at the Queen's Park Savannah yesterday. Vendors are facing a myriad of problems with the booths provided to them by the NCC. PHOTO BY RYAN HAMILTON-DAVIS

While vendors at the Queen's Park Savannah faced some obstacles over the weekend for, head of the Vendors Association Stephenson Westfield said he is hoping by the middle of this week all booths can be at least 95 per cent ready for the Carnival season.

Speaking with Newsday today, Westfield said there are minor adjustments to be made on some of the booths.

But, he said, “Workmen are speeding ahead with putting on the doors, and dealing with the electrical and plumbing work on the booths.”

A vendor who wished not to be identified said Panorama is one of the biggest times for vendors during the Carnival season and what happened last Saturday could have been prevented. The vendor said they were promised the booths by last Friday, but the day went by and nothing happened.

"Last Saturday," the vendor complained, "NCC officials were issuing paperwork and the licences for the booths. Some vendors were able to get their licence but the others did not get through because the booths were incomplete.”