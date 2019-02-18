FILMCO, TTT deal: Local content 3 nights a week

BRINGING BACK LOCAL: Founding members of FILMCO (from left to right) Danielle Dieffenthaller, Lesley-Anne Macfarlane, Dion Boucaud and Mariel Brown.

THE Filmmakers Collaborative (FILMCO) and state broadcaster TTT have signed a partnership agreement, an historic moment in the local film and television industry.

"This groundbreaking arrangement puts local content producers at the forefront of TTT’s programming and promotional schedules," FILMCO said in a media release.

The promise to air more local content on the state-owned television station was signalled in August last year during the launch of its rebranding, when the name was changed from Caribbean New Media Group to TTT Ltd, a name which dates back to August 24, 1962, when the station first came on air.

Founded in January 2017, FILMCO is a non-profit organisation dedicated to creating a sustainable ecosystem for film and television producers and directors in TT and the wider Caribbean and to being a leader in the sustained development of a diverse audio-visual industry.

"The deal between the two organisations will allow for the payment of licensing fees to filmmakers, co-ordinated and curated by FILMCO, based on content type and duration. It will also see local content given pride of place on TTT three nights a week during prime time, in the first instance."

The release also quoted TTT chairman Lisa Agard as saying, “Partnering with FILMCO is instrumental to fulfilling the mandate of having local content at the centre of the network’s programming. We are excited that TTT is able to contribute to the growth of our local film industry. Our local actors, producers and storytellers will now be featured on free-to-air television in every home in TT, and that’s something worth celebrating!”