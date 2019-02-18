Deyalsingh slams clerk

I CONDEMN: Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh. FILE PHOTO

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has condemned the actions of a clerk at the Marabella Health Facility who refused to refer a patient to a nurse or doctor.

He was responding to an urgent question in the House last Friday from Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee, who asked him to confirm a newspaper report on February 10 that two Marabella residents, including a child, were refused care by doctors at the Marabella Health Facility.

Deyalsingh responded: “I normally give facts when it comes the reporting of health matters in the newspaper and very often I have to correct. But in this particular case I will not and I cannot defend the indefensible. The standard of care provided at the Marabella Health in this case left a lot to be desired.” He reported a clerk “took it upon him or herself” not to refer the patient to a nurse or a doctor for triage. “That is unacceptable and I personally condemned that action.” Deyalsingh said the full report of the incident, after interviews with all the staff at the facility, went to the South West Regional Health Authority CEO.

“And I have communicated to the board and the CEO that this is unacceptable and to take whatever action they deem possible, but within proper industrial relations practice and due process.” According to a media report, Sunita Balgobin took her 13-month-old son to the Marabella Health Facility at about 3.34 pm and was told doctors would not see them because the facility was closing at 4 pm.

Deyalsingh was also asked if there was an investigation into the case of bus accident victim Khemraj Ramgohan, who denied receiving “world-class care” at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, contrary to a release from the North Central Regional Health Authority. This story was reported in Newsday.

Deyalsingh said this case was the opposite of the Marabella case, listed various procedures Ramgohan underwent and stressed he was under the care of a senior specialist surgeon during his entire stay. “At no time as reported was this patient denied care.” He said the care Ramgohan received was more than $150,000 worth, provided free of charge.