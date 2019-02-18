CoP: Red alert may continue until Ash Wednesday

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith said the increase in patrols from amber to red alert will continue until he is satisfied with a reduction in crime.

Speaking with Newsday this morning, Griffith said the alert may stay until Ash Wednesday.

"The red alert will stay in effect until I am convinced that it warrants it being reduced to Amber and the way that it is right now, it may very well stay until Ash Wednesday.

"The mobilisation and utilisation of resources and systems you have been seeing will remain until after Carnival."

He also said while this heightened police presence is under way, police on leave will remain on leave, and will only be called out in the event of a national emergency or "code black."