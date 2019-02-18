Charles seeks clean sweep in 2021 THA election

Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles, who is also Political Leader of the Tobago Council of the People's National Movement (PNM), has called on supporters to ensure a clean sweep for the party at the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election in 2021.

Addressing supporters at a PNM meeting in Mason Hall last Tuesday evening, Charles called for a repeat of the 12-nil victory enjoyed by the PNM in the THA from 2013-2017.

He also lambasted Minority Leader Watson Duke for his “unmitigated gall” in claiming credit for Sandals' cancelling its proposed Tobago resorts project as he told supporters to never forget those responsible for the loss of what he called a “great game-changer” for the island.

“He (Duke) had the unmitigated gall to do a video and take responsibility. He also said that when – and I don’t know that we would ever put God out of our thoughts to do that – when they get into power, he will invite Sandals to return.

"What hypocrisy, what dotishness, if ever you can describe it like that. If ever a lesson is needed to be learnt by that gentleman and his crew, it would be …those who forget their past are condemned to repeat it.

“While political miscreants and their minions run around wildly, speaking recklessly, sowing seeds of discord, destroying what they never built and putting our future in jeopardy, we have remained committed to working for you, placing you on a path to progress. We cannot do it alone, I cannot do it alone, I need you to talk the talk, I need you to walk the talk with me and most of all to work steadfastly and assiduously with me,” he said.

Charles, declaring that Tobago was on the move, said his solemn duty was to rid the island of its complacency, to make even greater leaps towards self-sufficiency and to ensure Tobagonians play an even more significant role in improving the island and the entire country.

“After two years in office, we are not quite where we would like to be, but we are certainly not where we used to be. I was called to lead at a time when chaos, confusion and insensitivity have tainted the fabric of our political tapestry. I was called to lead at a time when patience is at an all-time low and so is the treasury.

“But I’ve answered the call and I vow, ladies and gentlemen, to make the hard decisions and take the necessary actions so that we can all afford a valuable legacy to leave for our future generations,” he said.

Tobago East MP Ayanna Webster-Roy, also speaking at the event, noted that various projects were happening in Tobago east and that several more were expected to begin soon.

“We had difficult economic times, but regardless of that, our Prime Minister, our PNM Government, our Tobago House of Assembly made it their duty to ensure that Tobago East was never left behind,” she said.

Webster-Roy also addressed Sandals' pull out from Tobago, saying:

“Sandals was just a part of a puzzle, a greater picture to take Tobago forward to prepare us for internal self-governance and more autonomy. We still have a plan, we still have a foundation that we can work on.”