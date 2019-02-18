9 hours of sweet pan Panorama small bands semis

ON TO THE FINALS: Arima Golden Symphony with their six-year old conductor, left, placed second behind TT Defence Force in the Panorama small bands semis held on Saturday at Victoria Square in Port of Spain. PHOTO BY GARY CARDINEZ

PAN music lovers and band supporters went through a marathon nine hours of pan music between Saturday and the early morning hours yesterday as the Panorama small conventional steel bands semis were staged at Victoria Square, Port of Spain.

The show started around 4.30 pm and the last band was finished at 1.30 am, during which time, 30 bands performed for the judges in the hope of making it to the final at Skinner Park San Fernando on Carnival Thursday, February 28.

The marathon session took its toll on the judges, with some having to leave their seats on several occasions for varying reasons such as to stretch their legs, use the washroom and change their positions.

Those on hand heard very good music from as early as band number five in defending champions Golden Hands with their performance of Vanessa Headley’s arrangement of High (On the Music). This was followed by Laventille Serenaders with Arddin Herbert’s arrangement of Shadow’s Stranger.

Just when the audience tried to catch their collective breath from the sweet pan music in came TT Defence Force and arranger Duvone Stewart with Bally’s Maxi Dub. The band transitioned from the single pan category to the small conventional category for this year’s Panorama.

The vibes continued with Fusion Steel and Fascinators Pan Symphony but Arima Golden Symphony had pan music lovers wondering if they had heard the best of the night with their rendition of BJ Marcelle’s arrangement of Ken Philmore’s Pan By Storm.

Tobago’s T&TEC New East Side Dimension and Uptown Fascinators also contributed to the enjoyment with their performances of Kersah Ramsey and Ojay Richard’s arrangements of Kes’ Hello and Blaxx’s Hulk respectively.

The performances were so good that it was hard for the judges to separate some of the bands. As a result, two bands tied for third place and four tied for 11th place. The first 14 bands will move on the the finals.

Semi-final results

Position...Name of Band...Tune...Points

1...TT Defence Force...Maxi Dub...280

2...Arima Golden Symphony...Pan By Storm...275

3...Golden Hands...High (On D Music)...274

3...Uptown Fascinators...Hulk...274

5...Laventille Serenaders...Stranger...273

6...T&TEC New East Side Symphony...Hello...272

7...West Side Symphony...Bacchanal...267

8...LH Pan Groove...Year For Love...266

9...Tornadoes...Pumpin...265

10...Fusion Steel Ensemble...Sweet Fuh Days...264

11...Alpha Pan Pioneers...Callin Meh...262

11...C&B Crown Cordaans...Sweet Fuh Days...262

11...Jay Notes...Missing Generation...262

11...Fascinators Pan Symphony...Ah Come Out To Play...262

15...Our Boys...Hulk...259

15...Tunapuna Tipica...Year For Love...259

17...Tobago Pan-Thers...Sweet Fuh Days...258

18...Cocorite West Winds...Talking About Pan...256

19...Crescendoes Musical...Hookin Meh...255

19...Highlanders...Hookin Meh...255

21...Moods...Incredible...253

21...Simple Song...Ah Feeling...253

23...Northolus...Music (Dingolay)...252

24...Steel Sensations...Gie Dem Tempo...250

25...Xpress 21...Iron Love...249

25...Old Tech...Somebody...249

27...Merrytones...Hookin Meh...243

28...Motown...Hulk...241

29...West Stars...Trouble in the Morning...240

30...Blue Diamonds Blazin...D Trail...239