$2,000 fine for ‘reputed gang leader’

AN east Port of Spain contractor whom police dubbed a reputed gang leader today pleaded guilty to possession of six grammes of marijuana.

Kenneth “Spanish” Rodriguez, of Beetham Gardens, was one of 258 people arrested over a 72-hour period in various districts in Port of Spain last week.

He pleaded guilty when he appeared in the Fifth Court and was fined $2,000. He was given two days to pay the fine or in default, will serve three months in prison.

Also appearing this morning was another contractor described by police as a “reputed gang leader.”

Ancil “Chemist” Villafana, of Phase 5 Beetham Gardens, pleaded not guilty to being in possession of 10.2 grammes of marijuana.

He was granted bail of $25,000 or a $10,000 cash alternative and will return to court on March 18.

Both men were arrested on Friday, along with three other alleged gang leaders. They were released over the weekend after their attorneys filed writs of habeas corpus on their behalf.

Rodriguez was represented in court this morning by attorney Wayne Sturge. Villafana was represented by attorney Ian Brooks.