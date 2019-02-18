15 vie for National Jnr Calypso crown

THE Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) in a release yesterday announced the names of 15 finalists for the Tuco/First Citizens National Junior Calypso Monarch show.

The 15 will be aiming to dethrone reigning monarch Duane Ta'Zyah O'Connor. The final will be held next Monday (February 25) at the Grand Stand, Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain starting at 10 am. The 15, listed in alphabetical order are:

A'Janae King Fraser of St Francois Girls College singing More Time; Adana Dardaine, Sangre Grande Educational Institute, Is De Music; Annalise Emmanuel, St Joseph Convent, St Joseph, Don't Be A Stranger; Bethany Lightbourne, Bishop Anstey High School East, Calypso Rising;

Caleb Hinds, St Benedicts College, Our Nation's Children; Cindy-Ann Bigford, Holy Faith Convent, Penal, Help Our Children; Faith Haywood, Holy Name Convent, Your Brothers Keeper; Jalan Maughan, St Patrick's New Town Boys, God's Army;

Kai-Anthony Salazar, St Michael's Anglican, Leh We Celebrate; Kerston Millar, Bishops High School, More Love, Less Blood; Kurlise Bentham, Bishop's Centenary College, Two Heads; N'Janela Duncan Regis, Ministry of Education POS and Environs, Slave to the Gun; Naomi Sinnette, Bishop's Centenary College, The Truth About Money; Rivaldo London, Pleasantville Secondary, My Purpose and Tsahai Corbin of the University of the West Indies who will be singing Fathers of the Nation.