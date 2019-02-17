UWI X deliver blow to Bermudez’s title chances MIC Tigers close to Alternative title

Police Youth Club's Akeilah George-Elcock, left, makes a pass to Merlicia Durham in a Court All Sectors Netball League match vs UWI recently. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

THE University of the West Indies (UWI) X did Courts All Sectors Netball League Alternative Division leaders MIC Tigers a massive favour by handing title-contenders Bermudez a narrow 16-15 defeat at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sport Arena in Tacarigua, Thursday.

The result came two days after MIC Tigers beat Defence Force 34-6 to remain perfect after seven matches.

The loss for Bermudez was only their second after eight matches and may have been enough to see them lose sight of the title.

Goal-attack Tenica John produced the best score of the match, leading UWI X with 12 points from 20 attempts. She was followed by Shuntelle Morris, who scored 4/11.

To remain with a fighting chance of winning the Alternative Division league title, Bermudez will need to win their next two matches, while hoping MIC Tigers drop points in at least two of their next three fixtures.

In the second of three Alternative Division matches, UWI Y, led by Sidoney Duncan with 19/25, eased past USC 23-16. Michelle Williams was again USC's leading scorer with 12/18.

Later on, Defence Force rallied from their heavy defeat to MIC on Tuesday by dismantling TT Post 24-2. Cella Bonaparte, Shanika Thomas and Nickeisha Peters William each scored eight goals but from 19, 18 and 16 attempts respectively.

Action began in the Open knockout competition with a dozen matches yesterday and will continue today with matches in the Retro, Championship and Premiership Divisions.