Tobago’s First Road Fatality

Port of Scarborough, Tobago. PHOTO COURTESY TRIPADVISOR.COM

A Mt St George man is Tobago’s first road fatality for 2019.

Police said Wayne Slater died around 2 am yesterday after the car in which he was a passenger ran off the road and slammed into a concrete median at the corner of the Claude Noel Highway and Auchenskeoch Road.

The driver of the car Wade Romeo and another passenger Sharon Phillips, both of whom are believed to be from Mason Hall, are said to be in a critical condition at the Scarborough Hospital.

Police believe Romeo, who was driving east along the highway may have fallen asleep at the wheel, causing the car to swerve off the road.

Police said the car was almost completely destroyed.

Officers of the Grange Police Station are continuing investigations.