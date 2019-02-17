N Touch
Sunday 17 February 2019
follow us
Letters to the Editor

Parents must help with discipline

THE EDITOR: It worries me whenever I see videos of students fighting and engaging in inappropriate behaviours while in school uniform. In most cases the videos are taped by students using cell phones and reposted. I always ask myself why these students would chose to repost their bad behaviour and indiscipline knowing the dangers of social media.

Our teachers and principals are doing their best to maintain discipline in our schools but they cannot do it alone. These students also benefit from guidance and counselling services and other interventions from the Student Support Services Division of the Ministry of Education. I also see the Ministry of Education is getting the Police Service involved within communities to in order to address this problem. These are all very good initiatives to help our students.

However, our parents must also do more to help their children in school. They cannot depend only on teachers and the school to deal with these problems which can be addressed at home. Parents must also spend time to help their children with their schoolwork as part of the solution to better our education system and to make them better citizens of tomorrow.

Mary Bramble, Port of Spain

Today's Most Popular
Today's Most Popular
Comments

Reply to "Parents must help with discipline"

Letters to the Editor

Unspoken crime

THE EDITOR: It is far easier to understand and accept the LGBT people, to be…

Crime fight

THE EDITOR: What is rather surprising here is the sudden and relentless pursue in the…

Insensitive Facebook post

THE EDITOR: A three-year-old child is barely holding on to life after suffering fourth-degree burns…