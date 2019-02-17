Parents must help with discipline

THE EDITOR: It worries me whenever I see videos of students fighting and engaging in inappropriate behaviours while in school uniform. In most cases the videos are taped by students using cell phones and reposted. I always ask myself why these students would chose to repost their bad behaviour and indiscipline knowing the dangers of social media.

Our teachers and principals are doing their best to maintain discipline in our schools but they cannot do it alone. These students also benefit from guidance and counselling services and other interventions from the Student Support Services Division of the Ministry of Education. I also see the Ministry of Education is getting the Police Service involved within communities to in order to address this problem. These are all very good initiatives to help our students.

However, our parents must also do more to help their children in school. They cannot depend only on teachers and the school to deal with these problems which can be addressed at home. Parents must also spend time to help their children with their schoolwork as part of the solution to better our education system and to make them better citizens of tomorrow.

Mary Bramble, Port of Spain