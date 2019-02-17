Crime fight

THE EDITOR: What is rather surprising here is the sudden and relentless pursue in the fight against crime, and all that has happened since the appointment of the new Police Commissioner. Why didn't any of this take place before?

Having said that, I do not approve of the "one shot one kill" policy introduced by Mr Griffith as I believe, in the long run, this will tarnish the image of this nation and also lead to the a rebellious attitude from our hardened local criminals.

I also believe that a dedicated police force could and should have resolved most of our crime problems decades ago. The police need assistant from the government and the restoration of the death penalty would go a long way in lending such support.

GA Marques via e-mail