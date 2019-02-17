Correction: Phillips, TTFA case not over

Sheldon Phillips

ON Saturday, February 16, Newsday erroneously published a story stating ex-TT Football Association (TTFA) general secretary Sheldon Phillips won his case for wrongful dismissal against the TTFA and has been asked to quantify his claim for damages. The case, however, is still ongoing. On Friday, local football president David-John Williams – the TTFA's witness – was unable to testify as he was abroad. A request for adjournment was requested by the TTFA lawyers but was denied. Both sides have been invited to give their closing submissions which will allow the court to make a judgment.