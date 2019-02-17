Cariah, Jagessar lead QPCC to huge win

A century from Yannic Cariah and a five-wicket haul from Jon Russ Jagessar led 2017 champions Queen's Park Cricket Club One (QPCC) to an emphatic 227-run victory over Defence Force in round one of the TT Cricket Board premiership one and two 50-over competition yesterday.

Batting first at the Queen's Park Oval in St Clair, Queen's Park posted a massive 342 for seven in 50 overs with Cariah blazing 113 off 106 deliveries. Left-handed Cariah, who struck nine fours and three sixes, was supported by Justin Guillen and Akeal Hosein who struck 64 and 51 not out respectively. Deon Wells snatched 3/55 in ten overs for Defence Force, while Justin Samkaran took 2/48.

In response, Defence Force were bundled out for 115 in 30.3 overs with Shakeel Johnson top scoring with 42 and Kareem Mohammed hitting 30.

Spinner Jagessar ensured Defence Force did not get close to the target, taking 5/39 in ten overs and left-arm spinner Khary Pierre snatched 3/24.

There were also wins for HKL Aranguez Sports Club, PowerGen, Central Sports, BFL, El Socorro Youth Movement, Alescon Comets, Clarke Road, Merry Boys and Yorkshire. Round two will be played today from 10 am.

SUMMARISED SCORES:

Queen's Park 342/7 (50 overs) (Yannic Cariah 113, Justin Guillen 64, Akeal Hosein 51 not out; Deon Wells 3/55, Justin Samkaran 2/48) vs Defence Force 115 (30.3 overs) (Shakeel Johnson 42, Kareem Mohammed 30; Jon Russ Jagessar 5/39, Khary Pierre 3/24). Queen's Park One won by 227 runs.

HKL Aranguez Sports Club 313/6 (R Mahase 176, S Felix 40; R Peters 2/43, A Ramlagan 2/48) vs Munroe Road 166/9 (41.4 overs) (Anwar Ally 39, J Gibbs 28; Deon Farrier 3/45, Tristan Singh 2/20). Aranguez won by 147 runs.

Tableland 125 (33 overs) (Gabriel Blackwell 45; Mark Deyal 5/35, Jovan Ali 3/22) vs PowerGen 127/2 (16.1 overs) (Jeron Maniram 61 not out, Akiel Cooper 40 not out; Jevon George 2/53). PowerGen won by eight wickets.

Central Sports 318/9 (46 overs) (A Alfred 60, Al Small 60, A Antoine 53; Andre Mohammed 2/30, J Seales 2/67, Pravesh Sinanan 2/41) vs TT Prisons Service 214 (43.3 overs) (M Fredrick 63, Jerve Cummings 47, A Antoine 3/26, R Jaipaul 3/38). Central Sports won by 104 runs.

BFL 189 (47.1 overs) (Ranga Latchana 43, Lincoln Roberts 38; Farell Jugmohan 4/38, Emmanuel Lett 3/33) vs Victoria 69 (28.3 overs) (Andrae Bryce 25; R Latchana 3/5, Sanjiv Gooljar 3/13). BFL won by 120 runs.

El Socorro Youth Movement 385/8 (50 overs) (I Thomas 143, J Alfred 85, S Bhulawan 3/49, R Rampersad 2/78, J Seales 2/68) vs Curepe Sports 223/3 (50 overs) (I Craig 103 not out, C Frederick 48). EYM won by 162 runs.

Alescon Comets 328/8 (Anthony Alleyne 126, Jyd Goolie 59) vs Caldrac 213 (46.1 overs) (Valmakie Maharaj 46, Antonio Alleyne 43; Imran Khan 5/57, Rayad Emrit 2/41). Comets won by 115 runs.

Barrackpore United 199 vs Clarke Road 204/4 (Kyle Hope 138 not out). Clarke Road won by six wickets.

Merry Boys 273 (48.3 overs) (Nathaniel McDavid 52, H Mitchell 48, Mario Belcon 46; Darren Deonarine 4/41, Dexter Sween 2/45, Philton Williams 2/56, Camillo Carimbocas 2/28) vs Queen's Park Two 258 (45.3 overs) (Joshua Ramdoo 59, C Carimbocas 41; Atiba Allert 4/48, Rishaad Harris 2/51). Merry Boys won by 15 runs.

Yorkshire 210/7 (44 overs) (Adrian Paharry 72) vs Nazarite 149 (35 overs) (Keyron Ramlal 5/40). Yorkshire won by 61 runs.

UWI vs Cane Farm - match postponed

Orangefield Sports vs Endeavour Sports - Endeavour won by default

TODAY'S FIXTURES:

Group One

Merry Boys vs QPCC I, Diego Martin

Defence Force vs Aranguez, Chaguaramas

QPCC II vs Munroe Road, Queen's Park Oval

Group Two

Prisons vs EYM, Arouca

UWI vs Curepe, UWI SPEC

Canefarm vs Central Sports, Crown Street

Group Three

Caldrac vs Victoria, Gilbert Park

Orangefield vs BFL, Orangefield

Endeavour vs Alescon Comets, Endeavour

Group Four

Preysal vs Yorkshire, Preysal

FC Clarke Road vs Tableland, Wilson Road

Barrackpore United vs Nazarites, Barrackpore

PowerGen - Bye