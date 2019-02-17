Burkie, son and ‘Dole’ released

Burkie

THREE more men who police alleged are gang leaders were released shortly after 9 am from custody after a writ of habeas corpus was filed on their behalf.

Cedric “Burkie” Burke, of Sea Lots, his son Revaldo Burke, and Akani “Dole” Adams, also from Sea Lots,

were released from the Barataria and San Juan police stations just after 9 am, attorney Richard Clarke-Wills who represents the men confirmed a short while ago.

Clarke-Wills filed a writ of habeas corpus late on Saturday seeking the release of the Burkes, Ancil “Chemist” Villafana and Adams. It was heard by Justice Eleanor Donaldson-Honeywell and the writs were served on the Commissioner of Police late Saturday night.

Also on Friday, the same judge heard similar applications for Anton “Boombay” Boney and Quincy Felix.

They were released from the Besson Street and West End police stations shortly before 10 am on Saturday.

The five were among 258 detained in connection with various offences between Wednesday and Friday during police exercises in Beetham Gardens, Sea Lots and Laventille.

Villafana’s matter will be heard later today by Donaldson-Honeywell in the Port of Spain High Court.