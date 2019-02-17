4 die in Longdenville accident

DJ Dwayne "Fragle DeProphet" Dick

Four men are dead after an early morning accident in Longdenville, near Chaguanas yesterday.

Among those who died are fireman Kerwin Duncan and 28-year-old DJ Dwayne Dick. The four friends were returning to their homes from a party in Caparo when the driver lost control and crashed into a utility pole at Enterprise Street. The accident occurred at 4.30 am.

Two of the men were thrown out of the car and died on the spot while the other two died later at the Chaguanas Health Facility.

Reports said firemen had to use the jaws of life to free two of the men.

Relatives told Sunday Newsday that Dick had played at a party in Caparo and his three friends attended the event to support him. They said they were unable to cope with the news.

Dick’s girlfriend Shenell Sealey said, “I am still in shock. I still can’t believe he is gone. This is so hard for me. I am just out of it right now.”

She said Dick was known by everyone because of his field of work.

“He was dedicated and very passionate about his work. He worked very hard. He was doing what he loved. This is really hard for me,” she repeated.

An emotional Sealey described Dick as a loving man. “He was always there for me and everyone else who needed help. I just wish this was a dream and I would wake up and see him.”

Dick worked with Fete Nation HD. A message on the company's Facebook page said, “On behalf of the global management team of Fete Nation HD we would like to express our condolences to the family and friends of one of our core deejays Fragle DeProphet (Dick) who passed away this morning in a vehicular accident. Definitely gone too soon . Blessings Fragle”

DJs across the country also offered condolences. Many described him as talented and a master of his craft.

Dick and Duncan both lived at Edinburgh 500 in Chaguanas.

When Newsday visited the families yesterday relatives were too distraught to speak while neighbours described the incident as a tragedy.

“It is really sad to know that these four friends are gone just like that. When I saw the car, I knew that no one had survived. They were all young men with promising futures,” one neighbour said.

Describing the two men's relationship as close, the neighbour said, at times when Duncan was not working at the fire station, he would hang out with Dick and attend gigs with him.

Investigations are continuing.