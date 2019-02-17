2 vendors killed in 3 days

JENSEN LA VENDE AND RYAN HAMILTON-DAVIS

TWO VENDORS were among three people brutally killed over the last three days as this year's murder toll climbs to 74 in less than two months.

On Saturday morning, a 38-year-old fruit vendor was killed in what police suspect was a hit.

According to police, around 2.30 am, residents of Bharath Street, Tunapuna heard gunshots and later found Neil Subra dead near his van from which he sold fruits. Subra, police said, was a businessman and was believed to have been killed as a result of failed business ventures.

In an unrelated incident, an 18-year-old woman was one of four shot in a drive-by in Diego Martin on Friday evening. Police said the teen, Onika Clapperton, Jason Greaves, 41, Makesi Mc Covley, 32, and Isaac St Bernard, 50 were in a car proceeding along Humming Bird, Avenue, Simeon Road, Petit Valley when they were attacked, at about 6.10 pm.

All four were taken to the St James Medical Complex where they were treated and discharged.

Two days earlier, Dularie Ramnarine, a 54-year-old woman from Valencia was found dead on Thursday morning.

Police said at about 9 am, her common-law husband called her on her cell phone and heard strange noises in the background.

When he went to their home on the Eastern Main Road, he found the woman hanging from a chord, with a bag over her head. There was blood on her chest as well.

The husband alerted the police, and when they responded they realised that she still showed signs of being alive. But when she was taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital, she was pronounced dead.

In an unrelated incident about 11 hours later, A 27-year-old coconut vendor identified as Curtis Basdeo died after being shot in Curepe at about 8pm on Thursday night.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at Mc Inroy Street. When they arrived at the scene they found Basdeo lying in a pool of blood suffering from gunshot wounds. They took him to the Eric Williams Medical Science Complex, where he was pronounced dead.

Police sources said a blue car was seen leaving the area, with an occupant dressed in dark clothing.

When crime scene investigators processed the scene they found seven spent shells.

Investigations are continuing into all four incidents.