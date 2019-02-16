Why did the armadillo cross the road?

PHOTOGRAPHER Ronald Daniel recently had an encounter with an armadillo as he was exercising with his friends in Chaguaramas.

Daniel said he was trailing his friends on their afternoon walk around 5.45pm last Monday when suddenly he heard rustling in the bush. He said he stopped and began listening as the noise continued.

He said an armadillo suddenly appeared and paused when it saw him.

After an awkward moment of silence, the armadillo continued on its journey and crossed the road as Daniel took pictures of it.

When he caught up with his friends and told them about his surprise encounter, they wanted to return to see if it was still there.

Daniel said he refused to do so and said wild animals should not be disturbed in their natural habitat.