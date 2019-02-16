TTCB 50-over club cricket returns

AFTER a one-year absence, the TT Cricket Board 50-over competition returns today with Queen's Park Cricket Club (I) against Defence Force at 10 am today.

The competition was scrapped last year owing to lack of funds. Instead, the TTCB hosted an Inter Zone 50-over competition.

Queen's Park One, winners of the 2017 competition, will battle Defence Force at the Queen's Park Oval in St Clair in group one of this year's tournament which combines the premiership one and two divisions. Twelve matches will be played today in four groups, with the top two teams in each group at the end of the preliminary stage advancing to the quarter-finals on May 5. The semifinals will be held on May 12, followed by the final on May 19.

Today's fixtures:

Group One

Queen's Park I vs Defence Force, Queen's Park Oval

Merry Boys vs Queen's Park II, Diego Martin

Munroe Road vs Aranguez, Munroe Road

Group Two

Central Sports vs Prisons, Felicity

El Socorro Youth Movement vs Curepe, El Socorro

UWI vs Canefarm, UWI SPEC

Group Three

Alescon Comets vs Caldrac, Pierre Road

Victoria vs BFL, Barrackpore

Endeavour vs Orangefield, Endeavour

Group Four

Powergen vs Tableland, Syne Village

Yorkshire vs Nazarites, Cunjal

FC Clarke Road vs Barrackpore United, Wilson Road

Preysal - Bye