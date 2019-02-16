President heads to Barbados

President Paula-Mae Weekes

President Paula-Mae Weekes will be out of the country from today till Monday.

The TT President will deliver the feature address at the TT Students Association Educational Forum at the University of the West Indies Cave Hill Campus in Barbados on Monday. The Educational Forum is part of the Cave Hill Campus’s promotion of the Sustainable Development Goals as prescribed by the UN. The theme of the evening is “Balancing the Equation: Breaking Barriers and Building Bridges.”

In Weekes' absence, the President of the Senate, Senator Christine Kangaloo, will act as the President of TT.