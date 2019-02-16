Police release ‘Boombay’

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith

Community leader Anthony “Boombay” Boney, one of the detainees in a police crackdown in Laventille this week, has been released from police custody. Boney is reported to have been allowed to leave Besson Street Police Station, Port of Spain at about 10.30 am today, after his lawyer filed a writ in the High Court, on Friday, requesting the police give reasons why he was arrested. Police Commissioner Gary Griffith led several exercises in Laventille, Beetham Gardens, and Sea Lots, during Boney and suspected gang leaders were arrested. Newsday understands the other leading suspects remain in custody.