Police ammo probe ongoing

The investigation into the seizure of 23 rounds of police ammunition in Arouca is still ongoing, National Security Minister Stuart Young said on Friday. He was responding to a question in the House.

Young said the matter was currently being investigated by the Professional Standards Bureau.

"And as such they've asked that no further particulars be provided at this time," he said.

Fyzabad MP Dr Lackram Bodoe said following the incident the Commissioner of Police announced that an audit of ammunition over the last 20 years would be undertaken, and asked Young for an update. Young replied that the audit was ongoing and the commissioner has put resources in place to carry it out.

"As you would expect the TTPS has quite a lot of arms and ammunition so it is currently being (undertaken)."

Bodoe asked Young if he could give the public assurance of steps that had been taken in the interim to prevent this type of incident from reoccurring. Young said the right person to give that assurance would be the commissioner.

"But what I can say, that after this incident at a meeting with the heads of security it was raised. Unfortunately, this is not the first time this has happened. So really, it is for the armouries to carry out proper audits to make sure that everyone who gets ammunition comes back in, accounts for it, et cetera. And we've made a renewed call for the officers in the Police Service to make sure they take very seriously."

On January 6, officers of the Northern Division Task Force were on patrol along Arima Old Road, Arouca when they stopped a silver Almera with two men in their late 20s. Police searched the car and seized a Glock pistol and an extended magazine with 23 rounds of 9 mm ammunition. When the officers took a closer look at the ammunition they noticed TTPS markings.