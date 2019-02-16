Magistrate to rule Feb 26 in child’s killing

THE State has closed its case in the murder inquiry in which a mother is being accused of killing her four-year-old stepdaughter, Janice Figaro, in Gasparillo.

Marcia McClean, 45, is before senior magistrate Cherril-Ann Antoine in the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court.

The charge stemmed from a police investigation into the child’s death on November 24, 2017.

Initial reports said that the child had a meal of fries, tomato ketchup and garlic sauce at her Corosal Road, Whiteland Village home. An autopsy later revealed she died of blunt force trauma.

State attorney Daneia Myers who is prosecuting, called six witnesses.

They were: WPC Leiselle Serioux who laid the charge, Figaro’s father, Robert, and relatives Lucian Fabien and Kimle Lee.

Police photographer PC Moonilal and PC Johnson, also testified.

Attorney Amanda Mohammed, who is representing McClean, is to file submissions before February 26, when Antoine will give her decision on whether to commit McClean to stand trial before a jury or judge alone.