Hyatt’s new sushi chef

Chef Paul Claro is Hyatt Regency Trinidad’s new sushi chef.

HYATT Regency Trinidad’s new sushi chef Paul Claro intends to add about 12 new items to the popular sushi menu.

Claro, a Filipino, has worked with Nobu restaurants owned by world famous Japanese chef Nobu Matsuhisa. Matsuhisa opened his first restaurant in the US in 1987.

According to the Nobu website, “Nobu opened his first restaurant in the United States, Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills, California, in January 1987. Matsuhisa was an instant success and became a magnet for food lovers and celebrities alike. It was here that his long-time friendship and business relationship with actor and director, Robert De Niro, began. It was at De Niro’s urging that together they opened the very first Nobu in New York City in 1994 with restaurateur, Drew Nieporent.”

The chain currently operates, the website said, 38 restaurants spanning across five continents.

Before he came to TT, Claro worked on a cruise ship with Nobu. Then he worked in the Nobu Restaurant in Atlantis Vacation Resort, Bahamas.

Then when a Nobu Hotel opened in Philippines, he decided to work for Nobu in the Philippines as a sous chef/sushi chef.

Then the opening for a head sushi chef at Hyatt Regency Trinidad presented itself and Claro made the decision to come to TT.

He has been a sous chef for the past seven years and a Japanese sushi chef for the past 14 years.

Although the 12 new items would not be added right away, Claro hopes to bring new items to the menu that would highlight his knowledge and skill. He hopes to bring different styles of sushi to Hyatt and not only the sushi rolls.

You can get some of Claro’s special sushi at Hyatt’s Sushi bar or also in the Diamond section of Hyatt’s Lime Fete on February 27.