Ganja under stall, vendor arrested

A 69-year-old market vendor is expected to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate on Monday for the possession of marijuana.

Police said at about 10.45 pm on Friday, members of the Port of Spain city police were on patrol at the Central Market when they stopped and searched the man.

They found 30 grammes of marijuana hidden under his stall and believes he was selling marijuana along with his goods.

He was arrested and charged by Cpls John and Fabres along with PC Thomas.