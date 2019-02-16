Fruit vendor shot dead

A 38-year-old fruit vendor was killed this morning in what police suspect was a hit.

According to police, around 2.30 am, residents of Bharath Street, Tunapuna heard gunshots and later found Neil Subra dead, near his van from which he sold his fruits. Subra, police said, was a businessman and is believed to have been killed as a result of failed business ventures.

In an unrelated incident, an 18-year-old woman was one of four shot in a drive-by in Diego Martin on Friday evening. Police said the teen, Onika Clapperton, Jason Greaves, 41, Makesi Mc Covley, 32, and Isaac St Bernard, 50 were in a car proceeding along Humming Bird, Avenue, Simeon Road, Petit Valley when they were attacked, at about 6.10 pm.

All four were taken to the St James Medical Complex where they were treated and discharged.

Investigations are continuing into both incidents.