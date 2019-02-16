DJ, fireman among 4 killed in crash

Photo of a fatal accident in Longdenville posted on social media.

Four men are dead after an accident in Longdenville, near Chaguanas, at about 4.30 am today.

Among those who died are fireman Kerwin Duncan and 28-year-old DJ Dwayne Dick. The four friends were returning to their homes from a party in Caparo when the driver lost control and crashed into a utility pole at Enterprise Street.

Two of the men were thrown out of the car. They died on the spot while the other two died at the Chaguanas Health Facility.

Reports said firemen had to use the jaws of life to free two of the men. Relatives told Newsday that Dick had played at a party in Caparo and his three friends also attended the event to support him. Relatives said that they are unable to cope with the news.

“I am still in shock. I still can’t believe he is gone. This is so hard for me. I am just out of it right now,” Dick’s girlfriend, Shenell Sealey, told Newsday today.

She said Dick was known by everyone because of his field of work. “He was dedicated and very passionate about his work. He worked very hard. He was doing what he loved. This is really hard for me.”

Sealey described Dick as a loving man. “He was always there for me and everyone else who needed help. I just wish this was a dream and I would wake up and see him,” an emotional Sealey said. Investigations are continuing.