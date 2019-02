Cricket Lovers crush Waterloo in Women’s T20

Cricket Divas' Makhila Superville bowls against Players Sports in a premiership division match at Avidesh Samaroo Park, Endeavour. PHOTO BY VASHTI SINGH

TOP performances from Jovanka Simon and Pauline Dufeal led Cricket Lovers to a massive 103-run win over Waterloo All Stars in round four of the TT Women's Cricket Association T20 tournament championship division, on Wednesday.

Simon cracked 76 and Nicole George struck 28 to guide Cricket Lovers to a challenging 183 for five in 20 overs batting first.

Dufeal ensured Waterloo did not get close, snatching five wickets for 13 runs and Amy Holder grabbed 3/33 to add to Waterloo's misery. In the premiership division, there were wins for Technocrats and Cricket Divas over Hibiscus and Players Sports respectively.

Championship division scores:

At Exchange Recreation, Couva,

Cricket Lovers 183/5 (20 overs) (Jovanka Simon 76, Nicole George 28) vs Waterloo All Stars 80 all out (16 overs) (Lerra Jennings 21; Pauline Dufeal 5/13, Amy Holder 3/33). Cricket Lovers won by 103 runs.

At Sir Frank Worrell Ground, St Augustine,

UWI Lionesses 138/8 (20 overs) (Saabera Narine 27, Aaliyah Williams 20; Kiara Rueben 2/34, Ria Ramarack 2/16) vs Brickfield Warriors 66 all out (18.1 overs) (Aaliyah Williams 4/10, Talia Baksh 3/13). UWI Lionesses won by 72 runs.

At Dow Village Recreation Ground,

Achievers Women CC 159/4 (20 overs) (Atiya Lara 59, Anjali Goordeen 19; Analisa Mcleod 2/45) vs JFK 95/7 (20 overs) (Nidia Andrews 52; Samantha Ramgoolam 3/11, Shanta Roopchan 2/10). Achievers Women won by 64 runs.

Premiership division scores:

At Crowne Street, Tacarigua,

Hibiscus Women 72/6 (20 overs) (Lee ann Kirby 15) vs Technocrats 73/1 (13 overs) (Stacy ann King 34 not out). Technocrats won by nine wickets.

At Avidesh Samaroo Park, Endeavour,

Players Sports 130/4 (20 overs) (Shania Abdool 72, Nadia Mohammed 28; Trisha Marquis 2/10) vs Cricket Divas 131/6 (18.4 overs) (Cecelia Bolah 37 not out, Natalie Ninah 27; Shanmatie Nowrang 2/11, Nadia Mohammed 2/26). Cricket Divas won by four wickets.

Phoenix - Bye