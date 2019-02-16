CoP vows to ‘make life difficult’ for crime suspects

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith vows to keep the heat on criminal suspects even if they seek redress through the courts, declaring he would exercise his powers and continue his crackdown in crime hotspots.

"I will make it my responsibility to make life as difficult as possible for any citizen who may think utilising the judicial system as a loophole is in their favour, whilst utilising other young men to engage in criminal acts on their behalf," Griffith said in a statement today.

The statement was issued after the release of Anthony "Boombay" Boney from police custody this morning. Boney was among several "persons of interest" detained in exercises, which Griffith led, in Laventille, Beetham Gardens and Sea Lots.

Griffith hailed early success in the "red alert" status for policing, which he initiated, disclosing there have been no gang-related homicides, in the past 72 hours, since he raised the level earlier this week. Griffith also noted several "persons of interest" were detained for questioning, and while some may be released over the weekend, pending further investigations, he did not expect any change in "the status of the current low levels of crime and homicides" in the hotspots.