3 die in accident in Longdenville

Photo a fatal accident in Longdenville posted on social media.

THREE men are dead and two others listed in serious condition at hospital after an accident in Longdenville, near Chaguanas, at about 4.30 am today.

Reports said the driver lost control and crashed into a utility pole at Enterprise Street.

Two of the men were thrown out of the car. They died on the spot while another man died at the Chaguanas Health Facility.

Reports said firemen had to use the jaws of life to free the other passengers who are warded at Eric Williams Medical Science Complex, Mt Hope.

Police said the men were returning to their homes from a party. Investigations are continuing.