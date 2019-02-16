3 Asians in court, no charges

Police officers escort three Asian men out of the Hall of Justice, Port of Spain on Saturday morning after they appeared before a judge seeking release from custody as they have not been charged since their detention earlier this month. Their matter was adjourned to Tuesday. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

Three Asian men appeared before Justice Harris in the Port of Spain High Court today seeking release from police custody since they have not been charged for any offence. However, the matter was adjourned to Tuesday at 3 pm.

Attorney Subhas Panday appeared for the applicants. He said he did not have any information as to why they were arrested as an interpreter had yet to be located. “They have not been charged with anything as yet. That is why we have gone for the writ of habeas corpus on their part,” Panday said.

However, it is believed that the men were three of the 18 arrested during police raids, between February 5 and 6, in connection with the discovery of 19 Venezuelans – three teenage girls and 16 women, between the ages of 15 and 19 – who were allegedly held captive for the purpose of sex trafficking.

Panday said his clients were returned to police custody after appearing in court, and further affidavits were to be filed by Monday.

Attorney Ravi Rajcoomar represented the State in the matter.