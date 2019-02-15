Toco win overall Schools Relay Festival title

Zeke Mottley of St James Secondary brings home the win for his team in the boys under-13 4x200m event yesterday at the Secondary Schools Relay Festival, Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE

TOCO Secondary School defended its title as the overall champions of the Secondary Schools Track and Field Association Schools Relay Festival held yesterday at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar, Arima.

This year`s edition had an overwhelming turnout of 26 schools participating.Toco Secondary participated in all 29 events and amassed a total of 236 points. Bishop`s Anstey High School (BAHS) secured the second place spot after totalling 180 points, and Queen`s Royal College (QRC) followed closely in third place with 178 points.

QRC`s 178 points were good enough for the top position in the male schools division. St. Anthony`s College was a distant second with 102 points, followed by Fatima College with 92 points to keep the medals in the Port of Spain zone. In the girls equivalent, Bishop Anstey ran away with the gold medal with 180 points, followed by Toco Secondary (118) and Arima Central Secondary (64).

Toco Secondary won three events – boys 4x800m open, mixed U-13 4x100m, mixed U-13 4x200m. QRC grabbed four titles in the boys U-15 4x200m, boys over 17 4x200m, over 17 boys 4x100m and over 17 boys 4x400m. Bishop Anstey captured three gold medals in the U-15 4x200m, U-17 4x200m and 800m sprint medley open.