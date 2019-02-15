Three to stand trial for vehicle transfer fraud

THREE men are to be tried either before a judge or jury for allegedly paying a $3,500 bribe to reclassify a vehicle at the licensing office that would otherwise have cost $150.

Senior magistrate Cherril-Ann Antoine conducted a preliminary inquiry in San Fernando magistrates’ court, in which Heralal Jhingooree, 61; Daniel Moonkissoon, 54; and Alexdrine Gabriel, 49, were the three accused.

The charge was that on a day unknown between November 1, 2009 and July 6, 2010, they conspired to defraud the government of TT by registering TBH 4859 to PBH 4859, without proper authorisation of the Licensing Authority, contrary to common law.

The allegation stemmed from a report that $3,500 was allegedly paid to have the transfer done, the cost of which nine years ago, was $150 for any such vehicle over five years old. Sgt Brian Popan of the Fraud Squad, San Fernando, laid the charge.

Antoine ruled yesterday, as the three sat in the docks, that the State had made out a prima facie case against them and there is sufficient evidence to make an order of commitment for trial in the assizes.

The magistrate said she considered the legal submissions made by attorneys Thomas Cunningham and Haresh Ramnath, who represented the accused.

She placed each on bail of $50,000 or a cash alternative of $12,000. The three were called upon to give evidence but declined.