Taxi drivers protest corruption at Licensing

Representing approximately 40 taxi drivers, Adrian Acosta yesterday called on all taxi drivers to stay off the road next Friday.

Speaking with Newsday yesterday after 25 taxi drivers staged a silent protest outside the Office of the Prime Minister, St Clair, Acosta said taxi drivers will continue to protest to highlight the issues that are negatively affecting them. On February 22, he said, there will be a nationwide shutdown.

He said one of the major concerns is that PH drivers are plying the trade without a taxi badge.

“We also have the issue of the reclassification of vehicles from a seven to a six-seater, and a six-seater to a five-seater.

“There is a lot of corruption at Licensing Office and the length of time simple documents, which include taxi badges, are taking to process.”

Acosta said simple documents normally take about 15 to 20 minutes, but now it’s taking taking two weeks to three months. He said taxi drivers are calling on those in authority for redress.

“We have called upon all taxi drivers to have a nationwide shutdown to stay off the road and we will be protesting in front of Parliament.

This is something that needs to be addressed, because the reclassification of vehicles is affecting us as drivers.

“There are touts working at Licensing Office. Why are they working on a government compound conducting government business? Who is paying them?”