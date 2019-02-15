Tabaquite boy, 3, dies in car fire

File photo

POLICE are investigating what they believe, so far, is the accidental death of a three-year-old boy who was burnt when the car he was in burst into flames.

They said the boy’s father Justin Francette was doing minor repairs on the car at the family’s home at Cito Lane, Tabaquite, at about 1.30 pm today. The two-door March, which he recently bought, suddenly burst into flames trapping the boy in the back seat. Francette and other relatives began pouring water on the burning car while attempting to remove the screaming child. When they managed to out the fire, the boy was still breathing. His father was also burnt while trying to rescue him but his injuries are not life threatening.

An ambulance took the badly-burnt child to the San Fernando General Hospital where he died at about 5 pm.

In a video circulating on social media, it shows someone sprinkling water on the boy while in the burnt car. The child was whimpering and those surrounding him were offering words of comfort.

Brasso police are investigating.