Star of the Week: George keeps Naps in hunt

Jevon George

NEWSDAY continues to closely follow the action in the 2019 PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League premiership 50-over competition. Each week a player will be selected as Newsday’s star of the week and profiled.

In round four, Naparima College player Jevon George was the top player with a half-century and a five-for. George's heroics helped his team escape with an 11-run win over Presentation College, Chaguanas. Newsday spoke with George about his magnificent performance on Tuesday which kept Naparima in the title race behind defending champions and league leaders Hillview College.

Name: Jevon George

School: Naparima College

Age: 18

Form: Five

Club: Tableland

Batting Style/Bowling Style: right-handed/left-arm fast bowler

Star Performance: 51 runs (one six, four fours), five wickets for 42 runs

Favourite Cricketer: Andre Russell

Newsday: When did you start playing cricket?

George: At 13 when I was going Rio Claro Presbyterian

Newsday: What are your goals as a cricketer?

George: I want to make the TT under-19 team this year.

Newsday: Do you learn a lot playing alongside national youth players on Naparima?

George: I learn a lot when I am batting and fielding. They just tell me to do the simple things.

Newsday: Which did you enjoy more, the half-century or the five-wicket?

George: I enjoyed the both of them, but the half-century more because I am more known for my bowling.

Newsday: Can Naps still win the title?

George: We just have to hope in God.

Newsday: What are the strengths of Naparima?

George: The bowling department is our strength.

Newsday: Do you think the team could win the T20 tournament later this season?

George: We can win it this year because we have a stronger team.