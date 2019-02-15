Police charge 2 for robbing tourists

TWO bandits have been charged for the assault and robbery of a middle-aged Canadian couple, said a statement yesterday by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service. Ian Roderick Mac Mullin and his wife Lina Mac Mullin had been left with bruises to their faces after they were assaulted and robbed during their visit to Grafton Beach in Tobago.

The police statement said, “Theon Agard, aged 26, of Golden Lane, Tobago and Keith Stewart aged,21, of Bethel, Tobago were charged by Sgt Wilson of the Tobago CID jointly for robbery with violence, assault with intent to rob and malicious damage.” The incident allegedly occurred on Sunday, February 3, 2019.

Scarborough Police are continuing investigations.