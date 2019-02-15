Plot to kill Gary

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith

GARY GRIFFITH, Commissioner of Police (CoP), yesterday vowed to remain undeterred from doing his job to fight crime, as he brushed off the latest plot of kill him by criminal elements.

CNC3 television news last night reported that the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Special Operations Response Team (SORT) had unearthed a plot by a network of hardened criminals, both inside and out of prison, to kill the top cop.

An unfazed Griffith said that the plot was evidence that he was stepping on the toes of those involved in a multi-billion dollar crime industry, whose participants ranged from those sporting sagging pants to those decked out in suits. “I expect it will continue,” said a fast-talking yet unperturbed Griffith. “But trying to take me out will be an exercise in futility.”