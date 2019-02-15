Murder suspect refuses to cooperate with investigators

Mariana Moonisar

THE suspect detained for the killing of 28-year-old Mariana Moonisar is refusing to co-operate with investigators. The man, 24, who lives in Claxton Bay remains in police custody.

Police arrested the labourer last Saturday, six months after Moonisar was killed in a shooting which wounded her father.

Moonisar worked as an administrative clerk at the Parliament.

Newsday learnt that legal officer PC Kyrn Lewis of the Homicide Bureau Region III submitted a file to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). Up to today, police are awaiting instructions from Deputy DPP Joan Honore-Paul.

On August 3 at about 5.30 pm, two gunmen shot at the Nissan Tiida she was driving to her home from work. Moonisar was shot in the head on Esperanza Road in Couva, a short drive from the family’s home at George Street. Her father, Roopchan "Chippy" Moonisar, 56, was in the front seat and received a gunshot wound to his left cheek. He underwent emergency surgery at the San Fernando General Hospital where doctors removed a bullet.

Moonisar would have celebrated her 29th birthday last December 10. She was single and had no children.

Police investigators had interviewed several people, including a policeman, last year in an attempt to solve the crime. No one has ever been charged for the killing. Once charged, the man will appear before a Couva magistrate.

WPC Callender is investigating.