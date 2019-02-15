N Touch
Friday 15 February 2019
follow us
News

Murder suspect refuses to cooperate with investigators

Mariana Moonisar
Mariana Moonisar

THE suspect detained for the killing of 28-year-old Mariana Moonisar is refusing to co-operate with investigators. The man, 24, who lives in Claxton Bay remains in police custody.

Police arrested the labourer last Saturday, six months after Moonisar was killed in a shooting which wounded her father.

Moonisar worked as an administrative clerk at the Parliament.

Newsday learnt that legal officer PC Kyrn Lewis of the Homicide Bureau Region III submitted a file to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). Up to today, police are awaiting instructions from Deputy DPP Joan Honore-Paul.

On August 3 at about 5.30 pm, two gunmen shot at the Nissan Tiida she was driving to her home from work. Moonisar was shot in the head on Esperanza Road in Couva, a short drive from the family’s home at George Street. Her father, Roopchan "Chippy" Moonisar, 56, was in the front seat and received a gunshot wound to his left cheek. He underwent emergency surgery at the San Fernando General Hospital where doctors removed a bullet.

The bullet-riddled car driven by Mariana Moonisar, 28 who was gunned down while making her way home along Esperanza Road, Couva.

Moonisar would have celebrated her 29th birthday last December 10. She was single and had no children.

Police investigators had interviewed several people, including a policeman, last year in an attempt to solve the crime. No one has ever been charged for the killing. Once charged, the man will appear before a Couva magistrate.

WPC Callender is investigating.

Today's Most Popular
Today's Most Popular
Comments

Reply to "Murder suspect refuses to cooperate with investigators"

News