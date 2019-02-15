More suspects rounded up, early-morning raids

PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.

Three men identified as gang leaders in Beetham and Sea Lots were detained this morning as part of wider efforts to quell gang-related activities in the Port of Spain Division.

Police confirmed a man well-known to police was arrested at his Production Drive, Sea Lots, home just after 5 am. Another man identified as his "right hand man," was also detained nearby.

Police then went to 24th Street, Beetham Gardens, at about 6 am where they arrested another man who is in his 40s and believed to be a gang leader.

All men were taken to separate police stations where they are being questioned.

Police said during the patrol, which involved member of the Port of Spain CID, Port of Spain Task Force, Inter Agency Task Force, Besson Street Police Station, Canine Unit and the Transit Police, they also confiscated five kilogrammes of marijuana in the area.

More as it becomes available.