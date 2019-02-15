Kidnapped Trini woman rescued by Venezuelan military

A 58-YEAR-OLD Trinidadian woman and a Venezuelan man were rescued on Tuesday by military officials of the Venezuelan National Guard, after being kidnapped for an unspecified time.

The Venezuelan newspaper Tane Tanae Noticias reported that the rescue of Violet de Theozile Marie Claire and Theozile Violet Osvaldo, 28, happened in La Penita, Miranda state. The newspaper reported that the military officials, during a prevention operation, were confronted by three armed men, later identified as the kidnappers.

The military officials killed them and recovered three guns —a 38 calibre revolver, a 22-gauge pistol and a 16-gauge shotgun—and seven rounds of ammunition. The woman is married and lives in Venezuela.

This story will be updated.