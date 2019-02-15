Griffith to focus on crime against Tobago tourists

Members of the Tobago business community, senior officers attached to the Tobago TTPS division and Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith at the launch of the I Support our Service, Monday morning at the Apex Bar and Grill Bon Accord.

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith says there are plans to use technology to improve security in Tobago.

At the launch of I Support Our Service in Tobago, at the Apex Bar and Grill, Bon Accord this morning, Griffith said he recognises crime against tourists is a major issue there, and this will be a focus point.

He says he is ready to meet with all the island’s stakeholders,both private and the Tobago House of Assembly, next week, and will be working towards preventing the migration of criminals to Tobago.

He added the police have not taken the safety of Tobago for granted, despite its very low level of crime when compared to Trinidad. He said, “It would mean that I would not have to keep pumping all resources in Tobago. So we keep Tobago on lockdown and improve the quality of security in Tobago. It will play a very good part in helping Trinidad as well: a safer Tobago is a safer Trinidad.”

He told Tobagonians they could expect shortly to see an air unit, emergency response control and a revamp of the emergency 999 system, "where Tobago calls will no longer go to Trinidad and then be transferred to Tobago’s police service. The call will be linked directly to the operational command centre in Tobago.” This operations centre will be moved from Scarborough to the newly commissioned Shirvan Road police station and Tobago will have a new emergency response number within two months, Griffith said.