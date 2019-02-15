Emergency and other nonsense

THE EDITOR: Let us stare the truth in the face. The state of emergency (SoE) called in 2011 achieved nothing but distress to the business community and the wrongful arrest of some 800 people. People had a few SoE house parties then everything reverted to normal.

Some might even say murders are spiking once more because the same people are at each other’s throats, all over again. The hot spots are hotter than ever and the undertakers are doing a roaring business.

The Commissioner of Police has not thrown in the towel so I do not agree that anyone should say he is failing. Rome was not built in a day. Calling for an SoE is premature and serves only the political self-seekers.

The talk that Commissioner Griffith cannot do it on his own is understood. Has anyone seen him leaving home all by himself riding a bicycle? It is nonsense talk to say he is alone when he has the full support of all the protective services and a discerning, fully supportive public. But yes, I fully agree that time is of the essence.

It is horrible to see young people killing each other. Fighting over drugs, guns and human trafficking is a worldwide phenomenon and TT is embroiled in the distress.

It is also inhumane to think that any government can condone just going in and killing everybody involved. Will we be automatically free of many years of social problems?

Who then will be viewed as the real monsters? The government?

LYNETTE JOSEPH, Diego Martin