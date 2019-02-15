East, South East under-15s win again

EAST romped to their second consecutive victory in the TT Cricket Board’s 2019 under-15 tournament on Wednesday, defeating North Zone by four wickets on the Prisons Service Ground in Arouca.

Runners-up in the competition last year, the Easterners restricted North to 139 for five wickets in their allotted 50 overs. East cruised to their target, reaching 140 for six in just 35 overs to comfortably pocket full points.

The winners, who beat North East in the first round of the competition last week, were indebted to a fine all-round performance from Andrew Rambaran whose invaluable 54 in the chase complemented his two wickets for 30 runs in ten overs against the visitors.

Kavir Boodoosingh also had an outstanding match, taking two wickets for 16 runs in his ten overs and then chipping in with 29. Andre Suglal grabbed two for 20 in nine overs as North Zone struggled to notch a competitive score.

Also making a good contribution with the bat for East was Verran Batchu who contributed 24 to the winning total.

For North Zone, Kyle Ramdoo held his own against the tight East bowling, smashing an undefeated 63 but he got limited support from team-mates Arshad Harrilal (19) and Damarie Mitchell (16)

Ramdoo returned to take one wicket for six runs in six overs with three maidens, and Rahul Lakhan got one for 18 in five overs when East batted.

In another second round match Wednesday, South East continued their winning ways with another emphatic victory, this time against Central on the Monroe Road Sports Club Ground in Cunupia. South East made light work of their opponents, prevailing by 131 runs.

Following their win against South West last week, South East took first knock and compiled 183 for the loss of eight wickets in their 50 overs. They then underlined their bowling prowess by bundling out Central on their home ground for a paltry 52 in just ten overs.

Romari King made a top score of 78 and together with Nickyle Jalim (33) and Hayden John (27) ensured South East posted a solid total. Central's batting crumbled against the bowling of Brian Williams (five wickets for nine runs), Nickyle John and Rahul John who both had identical bowling figures of two for 12.

The only bright spot for Central Zone was the bowling of Luke Ali with two wickets for 32 runs.

In the first round of matches last week Central defeated South by nine wickets.