Cruise to help pan players pay medical bills

TO mark 40 years since the band won the National Panorama title and to recognise and reward the players who brought glory to Hatters Steel Orchestra in 1975, a reunion committee was formed.

That was four years ago, but past members voted for the committee to remain in existence to promote pan and other cultural activities.

This gave rise to the Hatters Past Players Association (Happa). The association's president Christopher Mohammed said while the committee will continue those activities, the objective has changed: “Because a lot of us are at an age when things start to happen to our bodies, we decided that funds raised from these events would go towards assisting players in some small way with their medical bills.”

He said players in need will not only be limited to those who played with the band in the 1960s and 1970s but include members up to the present day.

“We love and care for that band and we want to help our past players, but it does not mean we would exclude players from another era.

“Happa would also love to assist the band to help get it back to the standard it once enjoyed, if the management allow us.”

Only recently the association held a successful curryque and has plans to promote concerts throughout the year. As a pre-Calypso Fiesta event, Happa will be cruising on the Sea Champion on the Gulf of Paria on February 21. Fiesta on the Sea is the title of the cruise.

“It is a cooler cruise, so patrons can walk with their coolers, but no glass bottles will be allowed. Boarding time will be at 6.30 pm at King’s Wharf, San Fernando, and sailing time is 7.30 pm. DJ Black Gold will entertain the crowd,” association member Whitfield Weekes said.

Weekes said quite a number of returning nationals who are here for the Carnival season have already expressed an interest and bought tickets.

For more info: 460-8113 or 782-8720.