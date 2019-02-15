Cops grab Valentine’s Day gifts from vendors

NO LOVE: A police officer leaves with Valentine’s Day items from a vendor on Queen Janelle Commissiong Street yesterday. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE

Don’t vend unless you have a licence, because illegal vending in Port of Spain will not be tolerated. This was the stern warning mayor Joel Martinez gave to those who do not want to abide by the law.

City police and the corporation confiscated Valentine’s Day gifts yesterday from illegal vendors on the corner of Queen Janelle Commissiong and Frederick Streets.

Speaking to Newsday, Martinez said there had been several complaints from registered vendors about illegal vendors taking their sales.

Martinez said if the city has to grow and develop and become a proper city where shoppers and those visiting the city can feel comfortable, some basic structural things needed to be done.

“It is time people start obeying the rules of the law of the city. We have a policy as it regards vending in the city.”

“What happened this morning (Thursday) officers realise again that the vending had gotten out of hand.

“We have started back the registered vending programme which the legal vendors are complaining (about), because they pay the State to use the road and the unregistered vendors that do not contribute to the city are taking sales. The illegal vendors are in abundance, vending at all the corners in the city.”

Martinez said illegal vendors have been told several times they must adhere to the rules. In the past, he said, the police lacked manpower but had been strengthened recently.

Yesterday morning they told illegal vendors to move, and when they did not listen, the police returned and had them removed.

“We can’t have illegal vending anywhere, any time, anyhow,” Martinez insisted.

“There must be some type of order. For years we have been dealing with this situation.

“We have gotten to the point the Charlotte Street vendors are co-operating and operating in a manner where they understand the process.”