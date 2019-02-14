Woman found dead in Sangre Grande

File photo

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a Valencia woman whose body was found this afternoon. Newsday understands the unconscious woman, who has not yet been identified, was found along the Eastern Main Road in Valencia with a plastic bag over her head.

She was taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

Homicide investigators are at her home in an effort to determine whether her death was a suicide or murder.

More as details become available.