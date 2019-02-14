Valencia residents save anteater

Residents of St Alban Road Valencia ran through burning flames in a bush fire to rescue a silky anteater on Wednesday.The animal was taken to a vet and treated for minor injuires. At about 3.30 pm a bush fire reportedly started in the area.

One resident spotted the animal inside a tree and called other residents to help.The group came together to cut the tree, rescuing it.Officials of Wildlife were contacted after which a team of game wardens including Andy Singh,Rajiv Harrinarine and Richard Sorrillo along with wildlife biologist Romana Mc Farlene took the animal in their care.

This morning the anteater was released in the the Caroni Bird Sanctuary.